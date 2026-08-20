Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Ideas

What Trump Officials Mean by ‘Never’

The claim that the president could not possibly do something unethical marks a new frontier of impunity by the administration.

First published in The Atlantic on August 17, 2026.

by Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic
August 20, 2026 | reading time: 5 Min.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has made abundantly clear that he will not act independently of President Trump’s desires. So yesterday, NBC’s Kristen Welker posed an obvious question to Blanche on Meet the Press: “If the president asks you to do something that you feel crosses an ethical or legal line, would you do it?” Blanche replied confidently, “The president will never ask me to do something unethical or illegal. He never has. He never will.”

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