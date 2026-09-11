What the Aftermath of 9/11 Taught Me

“But is it clean?” asked Elizabeth Berger, a 41-year-old mother of two. It was five months after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and Berger was testifying at a Senate field hearing on air quality in Lower Manhattan. Just blocks away, at Ground Zero, responders were still sifting through what they called “the pile”—eight stories of twisted steel and debris, spread over 16 smoldering acres—searching for bodies, bone fragments, even scraps of clothing. Outside, the air carried the acrid smell of burnt metal.