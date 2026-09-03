Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

Ideas

What Might Happen to Trump’s Ill-Gotten Gains

Lessons from fallen autocrats

First published in The Atlantic on August 29, 2026.

by David Frum, The Atlantic
September 3, 2026 | reading time: 6 Min.

Americans are not accustomed to learning lessons about democracy from Nigeria, Peru, or the Philippines. That disregard may soon change. Those countries offer examples of what it looks like to reclaim stolen or swindled wealth from fallen authoritarian rulers. Done right, this work can deliver justice and strengthen democratic institutions for the long run. But cleaning up after a corrupt regime also comes with serious challenges and hazards.

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