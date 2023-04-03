Foto: Stian Lysberg Solum/Imago/NTB
So nicht, meine Herren

Die norwegische Verbandspräsidentin Lise Klaveness ist der Gegenentwurf zu männlichen Sportbonzen: demokratisch, nahbar, integer.

Jetzt bewirbt sie sich um einen Sitz im Uefa-Vorstand. Ihre Chancen sind nicht groß, aber den Fußball hat sie trotzdem schon verändert

So nicht, meine Herren

Die norwegische Verbandspräsidentin Lise Klaveness ist der Gegenentwurf zu männlichen Sportbonzen: demokratisch, nahbar, integer.

Jetzt bewirbt sie sich um einen Sitz im Uefa-Vorstand. Ihre Chancen sind nicht groß, aber den Fußball hat sie trotzdem schon verändert

Von Holger Gertz
3. April 2023 - 12 Min. Lesezeit

In der Zentrale des norwegischen Fußballverbandes in Oslo schnarcht gleich beim Empfang ein wichtiger Ball hinter Glas vor sich hin.

