Photo: Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/AP/dpa
Photo: Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Politics

Trump’s Unforgivable Sin

Voters have proved willing to tolerate corruption, but there’s one thing they won’t ignore.

First published in The Atlantic on August 10, 2025

by Peter Wehner and Robert P. Beschel Jr., The Atlantic
August 14, 2025 | reading time: 10 Min.

Tens of millions of Americans voted for President Donald Trump in the belief that he would be competent. They might not have been thrilled that Trump is a convicted felon, or pleased with his role in the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Many worried that he posed a threat to democracy. But enough were willing to overlook all that, because they convinced themselves that Trump would be an effective chief executive, that under his stewardship their lives would get better and the country would prosper.

© SZ - You can acquire rights to the article here.