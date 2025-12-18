Politics

Trump’s Affordability Weave

The president can’t seem to stay focused on the issue that voters care about most.

First published in The Atlantic on December 12, 2025.

by John Dickerson, The Atlantic
December 18, 2025 | reading time: 4 Min.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump coined a term for his pinballing speaking style—“the weave.” This was on display Tuesday in Pennsylvania, in remarks that included, but were not limited to, the topics of tariffs, U.S. Steel, fracking, wind turbines, electric-vehicle mandates, immigration, crime, gender policies, Obamacare, the Fed, his election victories, rare-earth negotiations, a D.C. terror attack, and “the lips that don’t stop” of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

