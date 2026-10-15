Photo: ANDREW HARNIK/Getty Images via AFP
Photo: ANDREW HARNIK/Getty Images via AFP

Ideas

Trump’s Affection for Russia Is No Mystery

The best explanation is the least complicated one.

First published in The Atlantic on October 13, 2026.

by Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic
October 15, 2026 | reading time: 5 Min.

A large majority of the Republican Party, including many officials who initially viewed Donald Trump with deep skepticism, decided early in Trump’s first term that the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election were the hysterical product of Trump Derangement Syndrome in the Deep State and the media. There was no mystery to solve, no scandal to uncover, in Trump’s affinity for Vladimir Putin. And yet this strange alliance continues to bedevil American foreign policy.

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