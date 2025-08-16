Foto: Getty Images via AFP
Gipfel in Alaska

Ein roter Teppich für Putin

Der US-Präsident empfängt Russlands Machthaber wie einen Ehrengast. Zwischen historischen Referenzen und diffusen Absichten wird in Anchorage ein Treffen inszeniert, das vor allem Fragen aufwirft: Geht es wirklich um Frieden in der Ukraine oder nur um Selbstdarstellung?

Der US-Präsident empfängt Russlands Machthaber wie einen Ehrengast. Zwischen historischen Referenzen und diffusen Absichten wird in Anchorage ein Treffen inszeniert, das vor allem Fragen aufwirft: Geht es wirklich um Frieden in der Ukraine oder nur um Selbstdarstellung?

Von Peter Burghardt
16. August 2025 | Lesezeit: 6 Min.

Die Welt schaut auf diese beiden Männer, und da stehen sie nun. Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin, auf einem Podest mit der Aufschrift „Alaska 2025“. In Europa nähert sich schon der Samstag, im amerikanischen Nordwesten ist noch Freitagvormittag, als dieses verstörende Treffen unter dem Wolkenhimmel von Anchorage beginnt.

