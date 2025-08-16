Foto: Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Getty Images via AFP
Foto: ANDREW HARNIK/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: ANDREW HARNIK/Getty Images via AFP
Gipfel in Alaska
Ein roter Teppich für Putin
Foto: Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Getty Images via AFP
Gipfel in Alaska
Ein roter Teppich für Putin
Foto: ANDREW HARNIK/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: ANDREW HARNIK/Getty Images via AFP
16. August 2025 | Lesezeit: 6 Min.
Die Welt schaut auf diese beiden Männer, und da stehen sie nun. Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin, auf einem Podest mit der Aufschrift „Alaska 2025“. In Europa nähert sich schon der Samstag, im amerikanischen Nordwesten ist noch Freitagvormittag, als dieses verstörende Treffen unter dem Wolkenhimmel von Anchorage beginnt.