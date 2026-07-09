Photo: Francisco Seco/Francisco Seco/AP/dpa
Photo: Francisco Seco/Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

Politics

Trump Is Getting Tired of Losing Election Cases

Even the judges he appointed aren’t buying the arguments.

First published in The Atlantic on July 4, 2026.

by Toluse Olorunnipa, The Atlantic
July 9, 2026 | reading time: 7 Min.

Earlier this year, President Trump claimed a new area of expertise: election law. “I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject,” Trump wrote on social media, and found an “irrefutable one” that he would soon present. He suggested that it would allow him to bypass Congress and gain approval from the courts to impose his will on the nation’s locally run election system, including requiring voters to show identification while casting ballots in the upcoming midterms.

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