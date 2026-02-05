Politics
Trump Is Doubling Down on All the Wrong Things
Republicans have had a tough stretch. They were defeated in elections in the fall and find themselves at risk of losing control of one or maybe both chambers of Congress later this year. Their standard-bearer, President Trump, has tumbled in the polls and finds himself underwater on his two signature issues, the economy and immigration. There has been unrest in a major American city, and blood shed by Trump’s federal agents. Republicans’ whispers have grown louder in recent weeks: Trump is distracted; he’s focused on the wrong things; the chaos is hurting us. And then a thunderclap from deep-red Texas: a state-Senate race in a district that Trump won by 17 points just over a year ago flipped by more than 30 points over the weekend and elected a Democrat for the first time since 1978.