Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

National Security

Trump Is ‘Bored’ With the War He Started

He wants out, but Iran could likely keep going for months.

First published in The Atlantic on May 8, 2026.

by Jonathan Lemire, The Atlantic
May 13, 2026 | reading time: 7 Min.

President Trump really, really wants the war with Iran to end. He has declared victory many times, including about three weeks ago, when Iran briefly reopened the Strait of Hormuz. He has repeatedly extended his cease-fire deadlines instead of following through on his (sometimes-apocalyptic) threats to resume hostilities. This week, his administration abruptly abandoned an effort to escort ships through the strait in part because of a fear that it could provoke violent, escalating confrontations.

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