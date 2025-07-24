Photo: WIN MCNAMEE/AFP
Photo: WIN MCNAMEE/AFP

Ideas

This Is the Presidency John Roberts Has Built

The country is witnessing the creation of an all-powerful institution, and one man is responsible.

First published in The Atlantic on July 21, 2025

by Peter M. Shane, The Atlantic
July 24, 2025 | reading time: 11 Min.

No one on the Supreme Court has gone further to enable Donald Trump’s extreme exercise of presidential power than the chief justice of the United States, John Roberts. Associate justices have also written some important opinions shaping executive power, and the Court has issued ever more important unsigned orders, but the most transformative opinions—the opinions that directly legitimize Trump’s unprecedented uses of power—are Roberts’s handiwork. This is not happenstance. Under Supreme Court practice, the most senior justice in the majority—which is always the chief justice when he so votes—determines who will write the main opinion. Roberts reserved these milestones for himself.

© SZ - You can acquire rights to the article here.