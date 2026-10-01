Ideas
The Two-Year Temper Tantrum to Come
October 1, 2026 | reading time: 5 Min.
Yesterday when a judge ordered President Trump to lift a ban on journalists accessing the White House, the immediate crisis appeared to be averted: Trump had lost, and reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico largely returned to their normal work on the grounds. But the maneuver Trump had attempted is a preview of what to expect over Trump’s remaining time in office—especially if Democrats take control of one or both chambers of Congress. To put it another way, the country is headed toward a two-year temper tantrum.