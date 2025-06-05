Ideas
The Trump Presidency’s World-Historical Heist
June 5, 2025 | reading time: 11 Min.
During his first presidency, Donald Trump collected millions of dollars of other people’s money. He charged taxpayers nearly $2 million to protect him during the hundreds of times he visited his own properties. He accepted millions of dollars of campaign-related funds from Republican candidates who sought his favor. His businesses collected at least $13 million from foreign governments over his first term in office.