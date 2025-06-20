Ideas
The Three Dramatic Consequences of Israel’s Attack on Iran
June 20, 2025 | reading time: 7 Min.
“Battles are the principal milestones in secular history,” Winston Churchill observed in his magisterial biography of the Duke of Marlborough in 1936. “Modern opinion resents this uninspiring truth … But great battles, won or lost, change the entire course of events, create new standards of values, new moods, new atmospheres, in armies and in nations, to which all must conform.” So it was then, and so it is today.