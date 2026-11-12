Politics
The Scapegals
November 12, 2026 | reading time: 6 Min.
Susie Wiles should have been untouchable. She’d been with President Trump since his first bid for the White House. She was one of the few people who’d stuck around after the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, when just about everyone else thought his political career was over. And as his chief of staff for the past two years, she was a stabilizing force in an administration that sorely needed one. But Wiles—whom Trump jettisoned last week after Republicans’ devastating midterm losses—likely had at least one thing working against her: that second X chromosome.