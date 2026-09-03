Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP
Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP

Ideas

The Sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln Deserve Better

The treatment of those on board betrays the promise made by the 16th president himself.

First published in The Atlantic on August 28, 2026.

by Andrea N. Goldstein, The Atlantic
September 3, 2026 | reading time: 6 Min.

When I was deployed at sea as a junior officer, I used milestones to track the passage of time. Each day counted toward something: a port call, when you get a break on land from the monotony at sea; the “crossing the line ceremony” when a ship crosses the equator (unfortunately, canceled at the last minute for my ship); and, eventually, the date I knew that, no matter what, I would be going home. Even on my worst days, that end point helped me stay focused on the mission and gave me something to be hopeful for.

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