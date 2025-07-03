Politics
The Red State Where Republicans Aren’t Afraid of Trump
July 3, 2025 | reading time: 12 Min.
Donald Trump’s least favorite House Republican, Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, likes to do an exaggerated impression of the president. As he recounted a long-ago phone call from Trump before a crowd of supporters in his district, Massie dropped the register of his voice to an octave resembling Yogi Bear’s. “It started out with: I’m more libertarian than you are,” Massie said. “And it ended with: Well, you’re going to get a primary if you vote for this.”