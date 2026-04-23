Photo: Denes Erdos/AP
Photo: Denes Erdos/AP

Culture

The Quiet Way Authoritarianism Begins to Crumble

Among the many reasons for Viktor Orbán’s defeat was the rural clubs where citizens relearned democratic habits.

First published in The Atlantic on April 16, 2026.

by Gal Beckerman, The Atlantic
April 23, 2026 | reading time: 7 Min.

In the days after Donald Trump won his second term, I called a handful of Hungarian political analysts to ask what the American future might look like. My impulse was not an original one; the analysts had been fielding many calls of this sort. Hungary seemed like a bellwether for the illiberal direction in which Trump said he was going to lead the United States. Over his decade and a half reign, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had rigged the electoral and legislative systems for his party’s benefit, come to control (directly or indirectly) 80 percent of the country’s media, and hobbled most independent institutions. But when I asked these Hungarians to give it to me straight, they started to tell me another story, about what was happening on “the islands.”

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