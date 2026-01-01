Ideas
The Other Way the ‘Super Woke’ Left Discriminates
January 1, 2026 | reading time: 7 Min.
Progressives often follow a particular pattern when they want to dismiss a phenomenon that challenges their beliefs. The writer Rob Henderson summed it up in a tweet in 2021: “Step 1: It’s not really happening Step 2: Yeah, it’s happening, but it’s not a big deal Step 3: It’s a good thing, actually Step 4: People freaking out about it are the real problem.” This was the left’s archetypal response to any number of excesses and abuses perpetrated under the banner of social justice, including cancel culture, the outbursts of violence during the so-called racial reckoning of 2020, and the violations of even basic fairness at the peak of the #MeToo movement.