Politics
The Only Thing Capable of Uniting Bernie and Bannon
September 17, 2026 | reading time: 6 Min.
IF THERE WAS ANY QUESTION over whether the concept of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” is still operative in Washington’s hyper-partisan political environment, the answer may be found in the budding coalition of progressives and MAGA-friendly activists who have united in recent days to speak out against artificial intelligence. Which is how Senator Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon found themselves speaking on the same stage today.