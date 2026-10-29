Photo: Kylie Cooper/REUTERS
Photo: Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

National Security

The Man in the Middle of Trump’s Deeply Conflicted Ukraine Policy

CIA Director John Ratcliffe leads an agency that’s at war with Russia, even as Trump makes nice with Putin.

First published in The Atlantic on October 23, 2026.

by Shane Harris, The Atlantic
October 29, 2026 | reading time: 16 Min.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have never enjoyed a warm relationship, or even a stable one. But last week, it hit a new low. Trump called on the Ukrainian people to elect a new president, describing Zelensky as “more difficult to deal with” than Vladimir Putin. He accused Zelensky of prolonging Ukraine’s war with Russia. “He says he wants to settle, but he doesn’t,” Trump told Newsmax, without mentioning that it was Putin who started the war nearly five years ago. “Zelensky is not a good guy for us to deal with.”

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