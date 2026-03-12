Photo: JEREMY WEINE/Getty Images via AFP
Photo: JEREMY WEINE/Getty Images via AFP

Ideas

The Left Shouldn’t Demonize Homeowners

Zohran Mamdani’s DSA allies malign homeownership. But in New York City, it has changed lives and transformed neighborhoods.

First published in The Atlantic on March 9, 2026.

by Michael Powell, The Atlantic
March 12, 2026 | reading time: 9 Min.

Zohran Mamdani ran for mayor of New York City as a relentless champion of tenants, promising to freeze rents and attack bad landlords. For his fellow members of the Democratic Socialists of America, advocating for tenants means something more radical: maligning homeownership as capitalistic and inherently inequitable. Cea Weaver, the new director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, once declared it “a weapon of white supremacy.” (She apologized, sort of. That’s not “how I would say things today,” she said after getting appointed.)

© SZ - You can acquire rights to the article here.