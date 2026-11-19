Ideas
The Last Trumpist Standing
Does Donald Trump mean anything? The question could be asked about the president’s promises, which he usually fails to keep, and his podium remarks, which are devoted to free association. But for conservative politicians, policy makers, and intellectuals, the question has a wider bearing. Since 2016, the right has been trying to figure out what Trump means as a political phenomenon. Presidents are transformative when they stand for an idea: Ronald Reagan was personally popular, but what made him historic was the reorientation of American politics toward Reaganism, an assertive brand of small-government, big-stick conservatism. Trump has certainly been transformative, so it stands to reason that there is such a thing as Trumpism.