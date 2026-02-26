Photo: Valery Sharifulin via www.imago-/imago images/ITAR-TASS
National Security

The End of Diplomacy

The once-bustling corridors of the State Department are tomblike as ambassadors scrape for information.

First published in The Atlantic on February 24, 2026.

by Vivian Salama, The Atlantic
February 26, 2026 | reading time: 9 Min.

By mid-afternoon, the gray, windowless corridors of the Harry S. Truman Building, the headquarters of the State Department, feel less like the nerve center of the world’s most consequential foreign-policy institution and more like the catacombs for diplomacy. A disorienting and disheartening quiet has settled in, following last year’s sweeping cuts at State and its sister agency USAID. Today, decisions that once moved through interagency meetings, policy-planning staff, and regional bureaus now seem to drop, fully formed, from a small circle of advisers around President Trump. The traditional (and famously bureaucratic) step-by-step process has been replaced by after-the-fact briefings for the nation’s diplomatic corps, and even those are sporadic.

