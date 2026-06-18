Politics

The Conversions of J. D. Vance

Politically and spiritually, the vice president has been on a journey.

First published in The Atlantic on June 15, 2026.

by Vivian Salama, The Atlantic
June 18, 2026 | reading time: 9 Min.

Driving back to his Marine Corps base in North Carolina alone after attending his grandmother’s funeral, a despondent J. D. Vance was steering through Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains when a combination of slippery roads and bad luck sent his car hurtling toward a guardrail. What came next, he describes as an almost “supernatural experience.” Instead of crashing through the guardrail and sliding off the mountain, the car, he says, mysteriously stopped.

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