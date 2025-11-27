Ideas
The Conservative Movement’s Intellectual Collapse
The Heritage Foundation, which has stood for decades as the intellectual crown jewel of the conservative movement, has been convulsed in an ugly public spat over the organization’s approach to anti-Semitism. Employees and visiting scholars are resigning from and revolting against the think tank over its defense of the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and anti-Semite who has gained prominence in MAGA circles. The conflict has exposed the degree to which previously forbidden bigotries have penetrated the heart of the Trump-era Republican Party. It has also revealed a somewhat different, yet related pathology: the brain death of the conservative movement.