SZ Weekender 22.-24. März

Reisen in die Sonne - und in die Nacht

22. März 2024
Foto: Camila Boggio / 500px/Getty Images/500px Prime
Foto: Hotel Hoxton
Foto: Lina Moreno/SZ
Foto: Daniel Hofer
Foto: Paul Piendl
Foto: Jens Kalaene/picture alliance/dpa
Foto: IMAGO/xhalfpointx/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: Dennis Schmelz/Lernidee Erlebnisreisen/Dennis Schmelz/Lernidee Erlebnis
Spaziergang
Nachts, wenn alle schlafen

Unsere Autorin liebt die Schatten, die ungeschützten Gedanken – und die Spaziergänge in der Stadt, die längst nicht mehr so dunkel ist.

Psychologie
Wann ist man erwachsen?

Früher war mit Ehe, Beruf und Kind in den Zwanzigern die Jugendzeit vorbei. Heute fühlen sich viele mit 40 noch jung.

Heuschnupfen
Hatschi

Pollen-Warn-Apps versprechen Allergikern Planungssicherheit. Doch viele sind kaum mehr als Orakel. Das wird sich bald ändern.

Reise
Barcelona von oben

In der Frühlingssonne ist es über den Dächern der katalanischen Metropole besonders schön. Eine Aussichtstour.

Kriminalität
"Das System wäre ohne die Frauen nicht denkbar"

Latife Arab ist in einer Großfamilie aufgewachsen, die mit Erpressung und Mord Schlagzeilen machte. Nun hat sie sich losgesagt.

Wohnen
Wenig Platz, ideal genutzt

Gerade in Großstädten kann sich kaum jemand leisten umzuziehen, wenn sich das Leben verändert. Also müssen sich die Wohnungen verändern.

Segeln
Zwischen den Fronten

Paul Piendl segelt um die Welt. Dann gerät er in einen Angriff der Huthi-Miliz auf einen Tanker. Und aus einer Reise wird bitterer Ernst.

Moderner Weinbau
Der grüne Alleskönner

Verjus wird aus dem Saft unreifer Trauben gewonnen und geriet  als Würze einst in Vergessenheit. Jetzt ist er wieder da – in der Küche und an der Bar.

Feiern
Pling, pling, räusper, räusper

Die etwas altmodische, oft unbeholfene, aber rührende und freundliche Rede bei Festen kommt aus der Mode. Wie schade!

Indien
Welten entfernt

1600 Kilometer von Mumbai nach Delhi im Luxuszug mit Spa, Fitnessstudio und Bücherei werfen zwei Fragen auf: Wer sind die dort draußen? Und: Wer sind wir?

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Probier doch mal

Mit zwei Tricks zu den perfekten Kohlrouladen
Sie gelten als »einfaches« Essen, dabei hat es die Zubereitung in sich. Hans Gerlachs Kohlrouladen werden durch zwei Küchen-Hacks schmackhaft und knusprig.
Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Franziska Dürmeier und illustriert von Viola Konrad

