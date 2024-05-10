SZ Weekender 10.-12. Mai

Die Lust am Rebellieren und Orte der Entspannung

Foto: Viola Konrad
Foto: Viola Konrad
10. Mai 2024

Über die Angst, sich zu binden. Dunkle Familiengeheimnisse. Die Frage, ob Popmusik wirklich schlechter wird. Und mehr.

Dürfen wir Ihnen unseren Newsletter "SZ am Sonntag" zuschicken?

Hier anmelden

Foto: Julia Sellmann
Foto: Julia Sellmann
Foto: Konstantin Trubavin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: imago stock&people/imago/Westend61
Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Foto: Phillip Waterman/Westend61/IMAGO
Foto: Phillip Waterman/Westend61/IMAGO
Foto: Robert Haas
Foto: Robert Haas
Foto: Tanja Breukelchen
Foto: Tanja Breukelchen
Foto: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
Foto: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
Foto: Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: Florian Peljak
Foto: Florian Peljak
Erdgeschichte
Wann wird es zu heiß?

Der Mensch ist extrem anpassungsfähig. Aber das Klima wird immer extremer. Was das für seine Zukunft bedeutet.

Jetzt lesen
Anzeige
Journalismus
"Wenn Unrecht für mich nicht auszuhalten ist, muss ich etwas tun"

Günter Wallraff ist für seine furchtlosen Recherchen bekannt. Ein Gespräch über starken Willen und Personenschützer vor dem Haus.

Jetzt lesen
Garten
Ein zufriedener Gärtner ist ein schlechter Gärtner

Ein Ort der Ruhe, der Entspannung: Aber wie soll das gehen zwischen Schneckenattacke und Wühlmausdurchbruch?

Jetzt lesen
Eurovision Songcontest
Null Punkte für Deutschland

Warum landet Deutschland beim ESC so oft auf den letzten Plätzen? Eine Datenanalyse. 

Jetzt lesen
Schule
Wenn du jetzt nicht lernst ...

Viele Eltern fühlen sich für die Leistung ihrer Kinder verantwortlich. Manchmal hilft man allerdings am meisten, indem man nicht hilft.

Jetzt lesen
Beziehung
"Da muss schon viel passieren, dass ich noch jemanden in mein Leben lasse"

Autor Michael Nast gilt als "Singlepapst" - und will diesen Stempel wieder loswerden. Ein Gespräch.

Jetzt lesen
Urlaub
Der Natur so nah

Eigentlich ist Wildcampen in Deutschland verboten. Doch es gibt legale Wege, in der Natur zu übernachten. 

Jetzt lesen
Musik
Warum Pop immer schlechter wird

Und diese Diagnose steinblöder Unfug ist.

Jetzt lesen
Disney
Der wohl berühmteste Schnabel der Welt

Zeichner Ulrich Schröder weiß, wie man den perfekten Donald Duck zeichnet. Ein Besuch im Atelier.

Jetzt lesen
Nationalsozialismus
Die langen Schatten der Vergangenheit

Sie ist die Großnichte des Kriegsverbrechers Hermann Göring. Und egal, was sie tut - der Familiengeschichte kann Bettina Göring nicht entkommen.

Jetzt lesen
Erdgeschichte
Wann wird es zu heiß?

Der Mensch ist extrem anpassungsfähig. Aber das Klima wird immer extremer. Was das für seine Zukunft bedeutet.

Jetzt lesen
Anzeige
Foto: Julia Sellmann
Foto: Julia Sellmann
Journalismus
"Wenn Unrecht für mich nicht auszuhalten ist, muss ich etwas tun"

Günter Wallraff ist für seine furchtlosen Recherchen bekannt. Ein Gespräch über starken Willen und Personenschützer vor dem Haus.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Konstantin Trubavin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: imago stock&people/imago/Westend61
Garten
Ein zufriedener Gärtner ist ein schlechter Gärtner

Ein Ort der Ruhe, der Entspannung: Aber wie soll das gehen zwischen Schneckenattacke und Wühlmausdurchbruch?

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Eurovision Songcontest
Null Punkte für Deutschland

Warum landet Deutschland beim ESC so oft auf den letzten Plätzen? Eine Datenanalyse. 

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Phillip Waterman/Westend61/IMAGO
Foto: Phillip Waterman/Westend61/IMAGO
Schule
Wenn du jetzt nicht lernst ...

Viele Eltern fühlen sich für die Leistung ihrer Kinder verantwortlich. Manchmal hilft man allerdings am meisten, indem man nicht hilft.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Robert Haas
Foto: Robert Haas
Beziehung
"Da muss schon viel passieren, dass ich noch jemanden in mein Leben lasse"

Autor Michael Nast gilt als "Singlepapst" - und will diesen Stempel wieder loswerden. Ein Gespräch.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Tanja Breukelchen
Foto: Tanja Breukelchen
Urlaub
Der Natur so nah

Eigentlich ist Wildcampen in Deutschland verboten. Doch es gibt legale Wege, in der Natur zu übernachten. 

Jetzt lesen
Foto: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
Foto: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
Musik
Warum Pop immer schlechter wird

Und diese Diagnose steinblöder Unfug ist.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Disney
Der wohl berühmteste Schnabel der Welt

Zeichner Ulrich Schröder weiß, wie man den perfekten Donald Duck zeichnet. Ein Besuch im Atelier.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Florian Peljak
Foto: Florian Peljak
Nationalsozialismus
Die langen Schatten der Vergangenheit

Sie ist die Großnichte des Kriegsverbrechers Hermann Göring. Und egal, was sie tut - der Familiengeschichte kann Bettina Göring nicht entkommen.

Jetzt lesen

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Zum Futoshiki-Rätsel
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Alle Quartette
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Jetzt ausprobieren

Probier doch mal

Erfrischender Grillfisch-Salat

Wenn beim Grillen Fisch übrig bleibt, machen Sie am nächsten Tag diesen schnellen Salat daraus. Junger Ingwer und Rhabarber passen perfekt in die Jahreszeit.

Zum Rezept

Mehr Weekender finden Sie hier.

Sie wollen keinen Weekender mehr verpassen? Dann können Sie unseren Newsletter "SZ am Sonntag" abonnieren und bekommen die neue Ausgabe jeden Sonntagmorgen in Ihr Mail-Postfach geschickt.

Hier anmelden

Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Natascha Holstein und illustriert von Viola Konrad

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.