Die Seele der Deutschen und andere Entdeckungen

Man nehme Kerzenreste, Kartoffeln und Spargel…

Bitte was? In geschmolzenem Bienenwachs lässt sich Gemüse ebenso garen wie in Brühe oder Fett. So duftet es beim Kochen unwiderstehlich – und schmeckt mit Zitronenjoghurt, etwas Honig und Blüten blumig-frisch.