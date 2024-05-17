SZ Weekender 17.-19. Mai

Die Seele der Deutschen und andere Entdeckungen

Foto: Viola Konrad
Foto: Viola Konrad
17. Mai 2024

Verpasste Chancen. Die Würde des Menschen. Kurze Frage, wer noch Porsche fährt. Und mehr.

Foto: Thomas Hahn
Foto: Thomas Hahn
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: solidcolours/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Foto: solidcolours/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Tchibo
Foto: Tchibo
Foto: Grace Ann Leadbeater
Foto: Grace Ann Leadbeater
Foto: Collage: sted/SZ, Fotos: imago
Foto: Collage: sted/SZ, Fotos: imago
Foto: DedMityay/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Foto: DedMityay/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Foto: Lina Moreno/SZ
Foto: Lina Moreno/SZ
Reise
Eine südkoreanische Liebe

In Seouls Cafés kann man als Besucher viel über die Gesellschaft lernen.

Grundgesetz
Weil wir Menschen sind

Die Würde des Menschen ist unantastbar. Auf den Spuren eines Wertes, um den jeden Tag gerungen werden muss.

Psychologie
Leben mit Reue

Über den Umgang mit schwierigen Entscheidungen.

Sportwagen
Papas Porsche und ich

Der Klang schneller Autos prägte die Jugend unseres Autors. Aber kann man daran heute noch Spaß haben?

Tchibo
Deutsche Seele

In keiner Produktwelt lässt sich so viel über dieses Land lernen wie in Tchibos Warenkosmos.

Schriftstellerin
"Ich weiß jetzt, dass zum Leben Risse gehören"

Leslie Jamison über Alkoholabhängigkeit und Muttersein.

Influencer
Du musst es nur wollen

Krypto-Coaches versprechen den schnellen Weg zum Reichtum. Begegnung mit einem Glücks-Verkäufer.

Sicherheit
Mann oder Bär

Millionen Tiktok-Nutzerinnen beantworten die Frage, wem sie lieber im Wald begegnen würden, mit "Bär".

Zeitgeschichten
Die BRD in zehn Romanen

Schreibend, debattierend, lesend haben wir dieses Land und hat dieses Land uns geformt. 

Astrophysik
Wie alles beginnt

Mit neuen Teleskopen können Forschende beobachten, wie Planeten wachsen. 

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Probier doch mal

Man nehme Kerzenreste, Kartoffeln und Spargel…
Bitte was? In geschmolzenem Bienenwachs lässt sich Gemüse ebenso garen wie in Brühe oder Fett. So duftet es beim Kochen unwiderstehlich – und schmeckt mit Zitronenjoghurt, etwas Honig und Blüten blumig-frisch.
Mehr Weekender finden Sie hier.

Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Theresa Parstorfer und illustriert von Viola Konrad

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.