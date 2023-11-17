SZ Weekender 17.-19. November

Auf ins Unbekannte

Foto: Illustration: Viola Konrad
17. November 2023
Klima
Der große Umbau

Städte müssen grüner und freundlicher werden — soviel steht fest. Kopenhagen und Rotterdam zeigen, wie das geht.

Film
"Sei dankbar, sei glücklich – und halt verdammt noch mal die Klappe"

Ridley Scott über Größenwahn und die Notwendigkeit eines guten Drehbuchs.

Essay
Der neue Freitag

Für immer mehr Menschen beginnt das Wochenende einen Tag eher. Was das über unsere Arbeitswelt erzählt.

Italien
Eine Insel, ganz entspannt

Heiße Quellen, grüne Berge, Gastfreundschaft: Ischia lohnt sich außerhalb der Hochsaison besonders.

Wissenschaft
Auf der Suche nach dem Unsichtbaren

Wie der Schweizer Physiker Fritz Zwicky im Weltraum die Dunkle Materie entdeckte.

Nepal
Ein Kunstwerk

Wie der Designer Jan Kath den Teppich neu erfindet.

Karriere
Ökonomie des Dünnseins

Hochgewichtige Menschen finden schwieriger Jobs und verdienen weniger. Lässt sich das ändern?

München
Das Loch

Eigentlich sollte dort längst ein sechsstöckiges Haus stehen: Über die riesige Baugrube mitten in der teuersten Stadt Deutschlands.

Wohnen
Haus mit Seele

Auf der Suche nach einem neuen Zuhause lernt eine Familie den bedeutendsten Architekten ihrer Stadt kennen.

Abenteuer
"Ich habe mich wie eine Entdeckerin gefühlt"

Campen in Tadschikistan, Wandern in Patagonien, Reiten in der Mongolei: Vier Frauen erzählen vom Alleinreisen.

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Probier doch mal

Wie auf Wolken
Ein Clafoutis ist ein französisches Dessert, das sich irgendwo zwischen Kuchen und Souflée bewegt. Um die richtige Konsistenz zu erreichen, backt unser Kolumnist seine Version mit Äpfeln in kleinen Portionen.
Zum Rezept

Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Franziska Dürmeier und illustriert von Viola Konrad

