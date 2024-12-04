"Treten Sie zurück, Präsident Yoon Suk-yeol!", steht auf den Plakaten dieser Demonstrierenden in Seoul.
Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Staatskrise in Südkorea

Nie wieder!

Nach dem Versuch, das Kriegsrecht über das Land zu verhängen, sind viele Südkoreaner einfach nur froh, dass die Schatten der Vergangenheit so schnell wieder verjagt werden konnten.

Doch sie alle wissen, dass ihr Präsident es durchaus ernst gemeint hatte – und wollen nun Konsequenzen.

Von Thomas Hahn
4. Dezember 2024 - 6 Min. Lesezeit

Am Tag nach dem abgewehrten Angriff des Präsidenten Yoon Suk-yeol auf Südkoreas Demokratie herrscht Heiterkeit vor der Nationalversammlung in Seoul. Zumindest auf der kleinen Verkehrsinsel gegenüber der Zufahrt zum Parlament, denn dort hat das linke Medienunternehmen Voice of Seoul einen Kleinbus geparkt, Anti-Yoon-Banner aufgehängt und die Musik aufgedreht. 

