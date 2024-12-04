Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Foto: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP
Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Foto: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP
Foto: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP
Staatskrise in Südkorea
Nie wieder!
Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Foto: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP
Staatskrise in Südkorea
Nie wieder!
Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Foto: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP
Foto: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP
4. Dezember 2024 - 6 Min. Lesezeit
Am Tag nach dem abgewehrten Angriff des Präsidenten Yoon Suk-yeol auf Südkoreas Demokratie herrscht Heiterkeit vor der Nationalversammlung in Seoul. Zumindest auf der kleinen Verkehrsinsel gegenüber der Zufahrt zum Parlament, denn dort hat das linke Medienunternehmen Voice of Seoul einen Kleinbus geparkt, Anti-Yoon-Banner aufgehängt und die Musik aufgedreht.