Nie wieder!

Am Tag nach dem abgewehrten Angriff des Präsidenten Yoon Suk-yeol auf Südkoreas Demokratie herrscht Heiterkeit vor der Nationalversammlung in Seoul. Zumindest auf der kleinen Verkehrsinsel gegenüber der Zufahrt zum Parlament, denn dort hat das linke Medienunternehmen Voice of Seoul einen Kleinbus geparkt, Anti-Yoon-Banner aufgehängt und die Musik aufgedreht.