Steve Bannon and the Murderers and Hitmen Who Became His ‘Besties’

What the man who has Trump’s ear learned in prison

First published in The Atlantic on October 21, 2025.

by Jonathan D. Karl, The Atlantic
October 23, 2025 | reading time: 16 Min.

The adult-education program at Federal Correctional Institution Danbury needed a civics teacher. Conveniently, a new prisoner with a history of intimate involvement in American politics—inmate No. 05635-509—needed a work assignment. And that is how Steve Bannon, the man who stood accused of helping orchestrate an effort to undermine American democracy and to overturn a presidential election, found himself on the federal payroll making 25 cents an hour teaching civics to fellow convicts.

