(Some) MAGA Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

What does it mean to be female and conservative in 2025?

First published in The Atlantic on November 20, 2025.

by Elaine Godfrey, The Atlantic
November 27, 2025 | reading time: 9 Min.

One night at a party in an East Village speakeasy, a pair of 20-somethings—high on youth and rail liquor—made their way to the bar’s single-occupancy bathroom, and proceeded to go at it. I know this because as I waited outside, the exuberant young man inside began to film the encounter. The bright light of his phone had reversed the effects of the bathroom’s one-way mirror to reveal a pantsless youth with a deeply unfortunate broccoli haircut, and a young woman in a MAKE AMERICA HOT AGAIN cap. When I mentioned the encounter to the event’s organizer, Raquel Debono, she clapped her hands and squealed, “I told you people find love at my parties!”

