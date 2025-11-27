Politics
(Some) MAGA Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
November 27, 2025 | reading time: 9 Min.
One night at a party in an East Village speakeasy, a pair of 20-somethings—high on youth and rail liquor—made their way to the bar’s single-occupancy bathroom, and proceeded to go at it. I know this because as I waited outside, the exuberant young man inside began to film the encounter. The bright light of his phone had reversed the effects of the bathroom’s one-way mirror to reveal a pantsless youth with a deeply unfortunate broccoli haircut, and a young woman in a MAKE AMERICA HOT AGAIN cap. When I mentioned the encounter to the event’s organizer, Raquel Debono, she clapped her hands and squealed, “I told you people find love at my parties!”