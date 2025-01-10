Foto: Privat
Eine Mutter adoptiert ein Kind, im Glauben, es käme aus großer Not.

Als der Junge erwachsen ist, stellt sich heraus: Das Kind wurde seiner Familie geraubt. Und es ist nicht das Einzige.

Über verbrecherische Strukturen bei internationalen Adoptionen, die Schweden gerade aufarbeiten muss.

Die Kinderdiebe

Von Christoph Gurk und Alex Rühle
10. Januar 2025 | Lesezeit: 23 Min.

 I.

Es gibt ein paar Dinge, die weiß eigentlich jeder von uns: an welchem Tag wir geboren wurden. Wo das war. Und wer uns zur Welt gebracht hat. Umgekehrt weiß jede Mutter, was aus ihrem Kind wurde nach der Geburt. Wenn das Kind stirbt, weiß sie, woran es gestorben ist und wo es begraben liegt. Und wenn es lebt, weiß sie das auch.

