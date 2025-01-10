Foto: Privat
Die Kinderdiebe
10. Januar 2025 | Lesezeit: 23 Min.
I.
Es gibt ein paar Dinge, die weiß eigentlich jeder von uns: an welchem Tag wir geboren wurden. Wo das war. Und wer uns zur Welt gebracht hat. Umgekehrt weiß jede Mutter, was aus ihrem Kind wurde nach der Geburt. Wenn das Kind stirbt, weiß sie, woran es gestorben ist und wo es begraben liegt. Und wenn es lebt, weiß sie das auch.