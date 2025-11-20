Political Parties Have Disconnected From the Public

One paradox of American politics is that voters are both extremely polarized about politics and extremely disdainful of political parties. A record share, 43 percent, self-identify as political independents. Most of these are not true swing voters, but they hold both major parties in low regard. As of September, only 40 percent of voters approved of the ruling Republican Party. The Democrats’ favorability was an even more miserable 37 percent—barely above their July showing, their worst in more than 30 years.