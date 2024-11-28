Foto: imago
Kunststoffreste finden sich im Meer, in der Arktis, in Tieren und auch im Menschen. 

Die Vereinten Nationen wollen eine Obergrenze für die Plastikproduktion vereinbaren. Doch in den Verhandlungen in Südkorea sitzen mächtige Gegner.

Bevor die Welt in Plastik ertrinkt

Von Thomas Hummel
28. November 2024 - 5 Min. Lesezeit

Melanie Bergmann sagt, selbst sie komme nicht drum herum, hier und da eine Plastikverpackung mit nach Hause zu bringen. „Man wird damit zugeschmissen, man hat keine Wahl“, sagt die Meeresökologin vom Alfred-Wegener-Institut in Bremerhaven. Dabei weiß Bergmann, wie schädlich Plastik für Natur, Tiere und Menschen sein kann.

