After any election, it’s natural to hunt for results that prove you were right all along. Landslides in particular provide the winners with ample evidence to sustain just about every prior position. At the moment, Democrats are engaged in a familiar argument over which faction, the progressives or the moderates, can claim responsibility for the party’s remarkable new majority. If you support Medicare for All, you’ll point to Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan. If you’re a skeptic, Roy Cooper of North Carolina won the election’s biggest blowout for a flipped Senate seat. If you want to retire the culture war, look at Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico in Texas. If you thought the race was about Palestine and trans issues, Victoria Broderick just became Tennessee’s first queer member-elect of Congress. Latinos, independents, southern Black women, men under 30, the white working class: bragging rights for all.