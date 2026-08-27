Liberal Families Are Looking Pretty Traditional

Picture an old-fashioned, idealized American scene. Young kids walk to and from a redbrick public schoolhouse; almost every kid’s commute is less than 10 minutes. On warm weekend days, the children run lemonade stands, doing brisk business. Their parents host a Christmas-tree-and-baked-goods sale on the school field every December, which draws a boisterous crowd. And about those parents: They’re almost all married. Divorce and single parenthood are rare. The whole tableau is, at first glance, a social conservative’s dream come true.