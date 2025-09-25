Wuhan, China.
Wuhan, China.
Wuhan, China.
Foto: Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images
Fotovoltaik-Kraftwerk in Yinchuan im Norden Chinas.
Fotovoltaik-Kraftwerk in Yinchuan im Norden Chinas.
Fotovoltaik-Kraftwerk in Yinchuan im Norden Chinas.
Foto: -/AFP
Foto: -/AFP

Klimapolitik

Wie China jetzt seine Emissionen senken will

Präsident Xi Jinping gibt erstmals ein Klimaziel aus, für das sein Land den Ausstoß von Treibhausgasen vermindern muss. Die Vorgabe ist bescheiden, dennoch lässt sie die Europäer alt aussehen.

Wuhan, China.
Wuhan, China.
Wuhan, China.
Foto: Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images

Klimapolitik

Wie China jetzt seine Emissionen senken will
Fotovoltaik-Kraftwerk in Yinchuan im Norden Chinas.
Fotovoltaik-Kraftwerk in Yinchuan im Norden Chinas.
Fotovoltaik-Kraftwerk in Yinchuan im Norden Chinas.
Foto: -/AFP
Foto: -/AFP

Präsident Xi Jinping gibt erstmals ein Klimaziel aus, für das sein Land den Ausstoß von Treibhausgasen vermindern muss. Die Vorgabe ist bescheiden, dennoch lässt sie die Europäer alt aussehen.

Von Michael Bauchmüller und Lea Sahay
25. September 2025 | Lesezeit: 4 Min.

Am Ende seiner Videobotschaft wird Xi Jinping sogar noch pathetisch. „Lasst uns alle mehr fürs Klima tun“, sagt Chinas Staatspräsident, „um die wunderbare Vision von Harmonie zwischen Mensch und Natur zu erreichen.“ Mehr fürs Klima tun – das war bisher nicht die stärkste Disziplin der Volksrepublik.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.