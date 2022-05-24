Foto: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance/dpa
Foto: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance/dpa
Foto: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/dpa
Foto: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/dpa

Auf ihn mit Gebrüll

Kevin Kühnert ist noch nicht lange Generalsekretär der SPD, aber lange genug, um zu wissen, dass es da oben auch ungemütlich werden kann. Er ist angekommen im Zentrum der Macht, aber funktioniert seine Art der Politik da noch?

Foto: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance/dpa
Foto: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance/dpa

Auf ihn mit Gebrüll

Foto: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/dpa
Foto: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/dpa

Kevin Kühnert ist noch nicht lange Generalsekretär der SPD, aber lange genug, um zu wissen, dass es da oben auch ungemütlich werden kann. Er ist angekommen im Zentrum der Macht, aber funktioniert seine Art der Politik da noch?

Von Mike Szymanski und Josef Wirnshofer
24. Mai 2022 - 12 Min. Lesezeit

Wenn die Macht einen Politiker ins Bühnenlicht schiebt, wird er gesehen, was auch erst mal gar nicht schlimm ist, denn meistens ist es dort auch etwas wärmer.

Krieg in der Ukraine

Nigeria
Die Heimkehr

Deutschland will die in der Kolonialzeit geraubten Benin-Bronzen nach Nigeria zurückgeben. Das Problem ist nur, es gibt noch keinen Ort für sie - und einen König, der eigene Pläne hat.

Jetzt lesen
Ukrainekrieg
Frau Hoffmann erinnert sich

Sie ist 91 und hat schon einmal einen Krieg miterlebt. Wenn sie jetzt im Fernsehen die Bilder aus der Ukraine sieht, ist da wieder Angst und Kälte und die Frage, warum die Menschen nichts dazulernen.

Jetzt lesen
Ukraine
Mein Sohn, gefallen in der Ukraine

Er hatte noch gesagt, er geht nicht in die Ukraine. Aber jetzt ist der russische Nationalgardist Jewgenij Dudin tot, gestorben in der Nähe von Kiew. Über eine Mutter, die ihren Sohn verloren hat und die trotzdem noch an Putins Propaganda glaubt.

Jetzt lesen
Selenskijs Reden
Mit den Waffen der Worte

In diesen Tagen hält der ukrainische Präsident seine 150. Rede seit Kriegsbeginn. Wie macht er das? Ein Blick in den rhetorischen Werkzeugkasten des Wolodimir Selenskij.

Jetzt lesen
Ukraine
Die verlorene Jugend

Vor allem die jungen Ukrainer spüren, dass nichts mehr so ist, wie es einmal war – und nichts so sein wird wie erhofft. Über zerschossene Pläne und zerplatzte Träume.

Jetzt lesen
Tschernobyl
Abzug der Ahnungslosen

Gut möglich, dass viele der russischen Soldaten, die wochenlang in Tschernobyl waren, gar nicht wussten, wo sie da genau sind. Und wie gefährlich die Todeszone ist. Geblieben ist von ihnen nicht viel, außer jede Menge Minen.

Jetzt lesen

Mehr große Geschichten

Deutschland und die Zeitenwende
Es lebe die Dritte Republik

Diese Wochen sind Stoff für künftigen Geschichtsunterricht, unser Land darf nicht dasselbe bleiben. Ein Gründungsmanifest.

Jetzt lesen
FC Bayern München
Zehn Jahre, zehn Meisterschaften und viele Rekorde

Zehn Mal hat der FC Bayern hintereinander die Bundesliga gewonnen. Ein Jahrzehnt der Rekorde, analysiert mit verblüffenden Zahlen und Grafiken.

Jetzt lesen
Eurovision Song Contest
Russland, null Punkte

Eigentlich will der Eurovision Song Contest unpolitisch sein, aber was ist schon unpolitisch in Zeiten des Krieges. Von ukrainischen Favoriten, den üblichen Überdrehten und einem rosa Hut, der zum Zeichen des Überlebenswillens einer ganzen Kultur wird.

Jetzt lesen
China Science Investigation
Mit freundlicher Unterstützung des Militärs

Ein Professor der Technischen Universität München forscht über Jahre hinweg mit einem Wissenschaftler aus China, der dem Militär nahesteht. Und das ausgerechnet zu Raketenantrieben. Das sei das „Normalste auf der Welt”, sagt der Präsident der TU. Kritiker halten diese Einstellung für gefährlich.

Jetzt lesen
Preissteigerungen
Warum die Inflation besonders Familien trifft

Wer Kinder hat, leidet besonders darunter, dass Tanken, Essen und Heizen so viel teurer sind. Und die Entlastungspakete der Regierung helfen nur beschränkt.

Jetzt lesen
Münchner Flughafen-Umzug
30 Jahre "Monster im Moos"

Am 16. Mai 1992 zog der Airport München von Riem ins Erdinger Moos. Wie er seitdem zum Drehkreuz wurde, was das für die Region bedeutet – und weshalb der Widerstand immer noch groß ist.

Jetzt lesen
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp
Justiz hinter Milchglas

Der Prozess von Amber Heard und Johnny Depp wird weltweit gestreamt, mit allen schmutzigen Details. In deutschen Gerichten herrscht deutlich mehr Diskretion. Das hat aber nicht nur Vorteile.

Jetzt lesen
Psychologie
Mal so und mal anders

Wer möglichst viele verschiedene, sogar abseitige Aspekte berücksichtigt, lernt am Ende erfolgreicher. Nur zu Beginn gibt es ein kleines Problem.

Jetzt lesen
Klimakrise
Der SZ-Klimamonitor

Wie der Mensch die Erde zerstört – und wie wir sie noch retten können. Die wichtigsten Daten und Hintergründe zur größten Krise der Welt.

Jetzt lesen
Digitales erleben

Innovative Reportagen, interaktive Geschichten, investigative Recherchen, Podcasts, Datenjournalismus und Videos – eine Auswahl der meistgelesenen digitalen Projekte der Süddeutschen Zeitung.

Jetzt lesen