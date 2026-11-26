Politics
Jared Kushner’s Undisclosed Investment
November 26, 2026 | reading time: 7 Min.
Jared Kushner was incensed. On October 1, CNN had published an investigative report suggesting that he was profiting from the war in Gaza even as he was serving as a U.S. mediator working to resolve the conflict. Kushner’s private-equity firm, Affinity Partners, was the largest shareholder in an Israeli company called Phoenix Financial, which CNN journalists found had stakes totaling hundreds of millions of dollars in nine Israeli defense contractors. All nine companies saw their stock values rise last year, according to the news network, and many of them credited the Gaza war with boosting demand for their products.