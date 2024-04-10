Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
Spionage
Einbruch im Auftrag des Kreml
Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
Spionage
Einbruch im Auftrag des Kreml
Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
Illustration: Christian Tönsmann/Foto: Leopold Fiala/Imago Images
10. April 2024 - 6 Min. Lesezeit
Der Einbruch ist fast zwei Jahre her, und fast ebenso lang hat ihn offenbar niemand bemerkt.