Ideas
Investigate Trump Like a Mob Boss
November 19, 2026 | reading time: 6 Min.
If you are looking for government corruption, Washington has always been a target-rich environment. But the past two years of the Trump administration have seen the swamp rise to extraordinary levels. Despite remarkable threats from the White House suggesting that congressional investigations might be a crime, Democrats are preparing to scrutinize what Senator Raphael Warnock has called “the most corrupt administration in American history.”