How the Democrats Beat Trump

Campaigns are billion-dollar contests to define the choice facing voters, but no election season this century has closed quite like this. President Trump approached his task with sarcasm and shiny objects, asking voters desperate for financial help to think only of him. If Republicans did not vote, they would “go to hell,” he said with a smile. If Republicans won the House and Senate, they would get a $5,000 check that even some of his allies dismissed as fiscal absurdity. Then he told them stories, endless stories, for hours at a time—about rounded butts, strong hands, “Dumocrats,” transgender swim meets, the Vietnam War, and the blue paint he had reapplied to the Reflecting Pool. “At this point, they are not even trying,” one Republican consultant told us about the White House in the final days of the campaign. Trump would do it his way, just as the Frank Sinatra song on the president’s iPad playlist advises.