Photo: Alex Brandon/AP
Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

National Security

How Much Pain Is Trump Really Willing to Endure?

The outcome of the war in Iran may come down to just how much risk he can take.

First published in The Atlantic on March 17, 2026.

by Jonathan Lemire and Nancy A. Youssef, The Atlantic
March 19, 2026 | reading time: 9 Min.

It was supposed to be easy. In the weeks after President Trump authorized the military raid to snatch Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela, he would tell pretty much any audience about how flawlessly the operation had gone. During a late-January phone call with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was seething after federal immigration agents killed two of his residents, the president dominated the conversation by going into great detail about the Caracas incursion. Trump told Walz what he was telling scores of friends and advisers: The U.S. military could do anything, and he had future operations in mind.

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