National Security
How Much Pain Is Trump Really Willing to Endure?
March 19, 2026 | reading time: 9 Min.
It was supposed to be easy. In the weeks after President Trump authorized the military raid to snatch Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela, he would tell pretty much any audience about how flawlessly the operation had gone. During a late-January phone call with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was seething after federal immigration agents killed two of his residents, the president dominated the conversation by going into great detail about the Caracas incursion. Trump told Walz what he was telling scores of friends and advisers: The U.S. military could do anything, and he had future operations in mind.