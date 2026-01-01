Photo: Public Domain, Bearbeitung: SZ
Photo: Public Domain, Bearbeitung: SZ

Politics

Get Ready to Start Hearing About Aileen Cannon Again

The Florida-based judge is likely to once again play a central role in politics in the new year.

First published in The Atlantic on December 24, 2025.

by Marilyn W. Thompson, The Atlantic
January 1, 2026 | reading time: 12 Min.

Not so long ago, when the FBI raided Donald Trump’s 126-room Palm Beach mansion and found scores of classified documents, the notion that the disgraced former president would return to the Oval Office seemed far-fetched to just about anyone paying attention. Just over three years later, Trump is president, and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida is investigating the raid for being part of what the president’s allies have branded a “grand conspiracy” against Trump.

© SZ - You can acquire rights to the article here.