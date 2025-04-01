Foto: EYAD BABA/AFP
Foto: EYAD BABA/AFP
Nahostkonflikt
15 tote Helfer in Gaza im Sand vergraben
1. April 2025 | Lesezeit: 4 Min.
Sensible Inhalte
Dieser Artikel thematisiert Gewalt, Tod und Zerstörung. Die eingebundenen Fotos und Videos können auf manche Menschen verstörend wirken und Traumata reaktivieren.
Foto: EYAD BABA/AFP
Foto: EYAD BABA/AFP
Nahostkonflikt
15 tote Helfer in Gaza im Sand vergraben
Foto: EYAD BABA/AFP
Foto: EYAD BABA/AFP
Sensible Inhalte
Dieser Artikel thematisiert Gewalt, Tod und Zerstörung. Die eingebundenen Fotos und Videos können auf manche Menschen verstörend wirken und Traumata reaktivieren.