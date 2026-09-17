Photo: JOE LAMBERTI/Getty Images via AFP
Photo: JOE LAMBERTI/Getty Images via AFP

Politics

Gas Prices Could Cost Republicans the Midterms

Many voters understand that the president isn’t directly responsible for the price of oil. Except this time, he is.

First published in The Atlantic on September 14, 2026.

by Marc Novicoff, The Atlantic
September 17, 2026 | reading time: 4 Min.

One might expect Donald Trump to be concerned about gas prices. Less than two months out from the midterms, gas costs 37 percent more than it did a year ago. Home-heating oil was up 52 percent as of August, and diesel is up a staggering 69 percent. None of those numbers is likely to go down significantly as long as the Iran war drags on. Meanwhile, just last week, a Saudi oil pipeline that carries about 4 percent of the global oil supply shut down after being bombed. (No one has claimed credit for the attack.)

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