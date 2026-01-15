From ‘I’m Not Mad at You’ to Deadly Shots in Seconds

Donald Trump has sent waves of federal agents to Democratic-run “sanctuary cities” over the past eight months, depicting the operations like episodes in a roving MAGA reality show. The places targeted by the president tend to become temporary sites of protest—and produce fodder for his meme-driven administration’s social-media channels. The relentless pressure on ICE to ramp up deportations has left officers on edge. The neighborhoods they’re targeting are on edge too. Activists have marched in the streets and demonstrated outside federal buildings. But their most effective form of disruption—putting them on the front lines—has been car-powered.